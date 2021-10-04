Federal board announces annual matriculation result

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education announced the annual matriculation examination results on Monday, declaring that 111,306 students have been successful.

This year, the passing rate was 99.8%.

Mohammad Sarim Hussain, Rabia Sarfaraz and Zoya Ahmad achieved the first position in the Science Group by scoring 1,098 marks.

Kainat Suleman, Zainab and Asma got the second position by scoring 1096 marks. Ushbah Fatima scored 1095 marks and achieved the third position.

Gulshan Fatima from the Humanitarians group secured the first position by scoring 1,092 marks, Hafiz Tanzeela Sahar secured the second position by scoring 1,090 marks and Saleeha Nawaz came in third by securing 1,089 numbers.

The results are available on the FBISE website. Students can also check their result by sending an SMS to 5050 as per the given format (FB 123456).