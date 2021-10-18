Monday, October 18, 2021  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Fazlur Rehman should run ‘rent-a-crowd’ for PDM rallies, says Fawad

He urged opposition for talks on electoral reforms

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry. Photo—Facebook

Listen to the story
"Maulana Fazlur Rehman is just a pawn in the game of power politics," Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Monday. His comments come days after a PDM and PPP rally in Faisalabad and Karachi. “His [Fazlur Rehman] politics is over, he should run a rent-a-crowd service for opposition rallies,” he said. “He is now irrelevant and just wants to stay politically relevant.” The Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of opposition parties, staged a rally at Faisalabad’s Dhobi Ghat ground on October 16, marking the start of a series of anti-government demonstrations. The PDM plans to hold at least 30 rallies by the end of this year. Taking a dig at the prime minister, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said that Imran Khan’s “corruption card” against the opposition was no longer helpful. He announced that the opposition would stage protests against the government for not keeping inflation in check. Responding to the opposition’s claims on inflation, Chaudhry said that opposition members should come up with solutions instead of just ‘crying’ over inflation". "The opposition just wants a reason to steal the limelight, be it civilian-military relations or the inflation,” the minister said. “They don't have any democratic credentials; they are just opportunists and are trying to find a way to make a deal.” He urged the opposition to hold talks with the government on electoral reforms or the NAB ordinance instead of just insisting upon the validity of “your cases”. Ahead of the Faisalabad rally on October 16, PML-N’s Vice-President Maryam Nawaz criticized the government, saying that it was fixated upon persecuting the opposition by filing “fake cases”. Lashing out against the opposition for its “obsession” with the prime minister, the information minister said: “They have no political insight and they also lacked expertise in carving out a coherent economic policy,” he said. “It is simply useless to keep pointing fingers at Imran Khan day and night.”
FaceBook WhatsApp

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman is just a pawn in the game of power politics,” Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Monday. His comments come days after a PDM and PPP rally in Faisalabad and Karachi.

“His [Fazlur Rehman] politics is over, he should run a rent-a-crowd service for opposition rallies,” he said. “He is now irrelevant and just wants to stay politically relevant.”

The Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of opposition parties, staged a rally at Faisalabad’s Dhobi Ghat ground on October 16, marking the start of a series of anti-government demonstrations. The PDM plans to hold at least 30 rallies by the end of this year.

Taking a dig at the prime minister, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said that Imran Khan’s “corruption card” against the opposition was no longer helpful. He announced that the opposition would stage protests against the government for not keeping inflation in check.

Responding to the opposition’s claims on inflation, Chaudhry said that opposition members should come up with solutions instead of just ‘crying’ over inflation”.

“The opposition just wants a reason to steal the limelight, be it civilian-military relations or the inflation,” the minister said. “They don’t have any democratic credentials; they are just opportunists and are trying to find a way to make a deal.”

He urged the opposition to hold talks with the government on electoral reforms or the NAB ordinance instead of just insisting upon the validity of “your cases”.

Ahead of the Faisalabad rally on October 16, PML-N’s Vice-President Maryam Nawaz criticized the government, saying that it was fixated upon persecuting the opposition by filing “fake cases”.

Lashing out against the opposition for its “obsession” with the prime minister, the information minister said: “They have no political insight and they also lacked expertise in carving out a coherent economic policy,” he said. “It is simply useless to keep pointing fingers at Imran Khan day and night.”

 
fawad chaudhry
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Fazlur Rehman should run 'rent-a-crowd' for opposition: Fawad Chaudhry, Fawad Chaudhry on opposition, Fawad Chaudhry on PDM rally
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Imran wants to turn institutions into his Tiger Force: Bilawal
Imran wants to turn institutions into his Tiger Force: Bilawal
Why Pakistan-IMF talks hit a deadlock
Why Pakistan-IMF talks hit a deadlock
Policeman martyred in explosion outside Quetta university
Policeman martyred in explosion outside Quetta university
Zahir Jaffer's mother granted bail in Noor Mukadam murder case
Zahir Jaffer’s mother granted bail in Noor Mukadam murder case
Fuel price hike affects lives, sparks protests
Fuel price hike affects lives, sparks protests
Muzaffargarh: Arson suspected in fire that killed seven
Muzaffargarh: Arson suspected in fire that killed seven
IMF talks, PPP, PDM announce protests, petrol price hikes
IMF talks, PPP, PDM announce protests, petrol price hikes
Here's Karachi's traffic plan for 12th Rabiul Awwal
Here’s Karachi’s traffic plan for 12th Rabiul Awwal
How are people importing lions, endangered animals, court asks FBR
How are people importing lions, endangered animals, court asks FBR
Maryam says Imran knows he is on the way out
Maryam says Imran knows he is on the way out
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.