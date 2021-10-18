Fazlur Rehman should run ‘rent-a-crowd’ for PDM rallies, says Fawad

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman is just a pawn in the game of power politics,” Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Monday. His comments come days after a PDM and PPP rally in Faisalabad and Karachi.

“His [Fazlur Rehman] politics is over, he should run a rent-a-crowd service for opposition rallies,” he said. “He is now irrelevant and just wants to stay politically relevant.”

The Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of opposition parties, staged a rally at Faisalabad’s Dhobi Ghat ground on October 16, marking the start of a series of anti-government demonstrations. The PDM plans to hold at least 30 rallies by the end of this year.

Taking a dig at the prime minister, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said that Imran Khan’s “corruption card” against the opposition was no longer helpful. He announced that the opposition would stage protests against the government for not keeping inflation in check.

Responding to the opposition’s claims on inflation, Chaudhry said that opposition members should come up with solutions instead of just ‘crying’ over inflation”.

“The opposition just wants a reason to steal the limelight, be it civilian-military relations or the inflation,” the minister said. “They don’t have any democratic credentials; they are just opportunists and are trying to find a way to make a deal.”

He urged the opposition to hold talks with the government on electoral reforms or the NAB ordinance instead of just insisting upon the validity of “your cases”.

Ahead of the Faisalabad rally on October 16, PML-N’s Vice-President Maryam Nawaz criticized the government, saying that it was fixated upon persecuting the opposition by filing “fake cases”.

Lashing out against the opposition for its “obsession” with the prime minister, the information minister said: “They have no political insight and they also lacked expertise in carving out a coherent economic policy,” he said. “It is simply useless to keep pointing fingers at Imran Khan day and night.”