Saturday, October 2, 2021  | 24 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Family of 7 perishes in Islamabad car crash

No one noticed as victim lay in ravine overnight

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Seven members of a family, including children, have died in a tragic car crash in Islamabad because no one noticed them lying in a ravine overnight as rain poured down.

The incident has shocked people in the capital city.

The family was returning from a wedding event late night on Friday when their car veered off the road near Bhara Kahu in Islamabad and fell in a ravine.

The accident left most of the occupants in the car severely wounded.

It was raining and the injured lay in the ravine all night, without any help as no one noticed them.

The police received the first report at 8am via a 15 call.

When the rescuers arrived everyone in the car had died.

“In the morning, some passersby noticed that dead bodies were lying there. After that, police were informed. The authorities arrived and so did the relatives of the victims. Entire family has perished,” a local resident told SAMAA TV.

The accident was caused by a slippery road during rain.

Rescue teams moved the bodies to the Polyclinic Hospital.

The dead included a mother Tahira and her four children Hamza, Minahil, Rabia, and Rimsha. Two other victims were identified as Shehnaz and Shumaila.

FaceBook WhatsApp
car accident
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Family of 7 perishes, Islamabad car crash, tragic car accident in Islamabad, Bhara Kahu car accident,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi receives rain, low pressure system forms Cyclone Shaheen
Karachi receives rain, low pressure system forms Cyclone Shaheen
US official demands action on militants before Pakistan visit
US official demands action on militants before Pakistan visit
'Final update': Shaheen passes by Karachi, scattered rains expected
‘Final update’: Shaheen passes by Karachi, scattered rains expected
Pakistan in talks with TTP for reconciliation: Imran Khan
Pakistan in talks with TTP for reconciliation: Imran Khan
Karachi police recovers abductee from DG excise office
Karachi police recovers abductee from DG excise office
More people allowed to perform Umrah
More people allowed to perform Umrah
Fawad defends PM on TTP talks after interview sparks ‘discussions’
Fawad defends PM on TTP talks after interview sparks ‘discussions’
Jam Kamal steps down as BAP president
Jam Kamal steps down as BAP president
Imran Khan giving NRO to Taliban, says Rana Sanaullah
Imran Khan giving NRO to Taliban, says Rana Sanaullah
Wahab: Nepra allows KMC for adding charges in K-Electric bills
Wahab: Nepra allows KMC for adding charges in K-Electric bills
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.