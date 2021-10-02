Family of 7 perishes in Islamabad car crash

Seven members of a family, including children, have died in a tragic car crash in Islamabad because no one noticed them lying in a ravine overnight as rain poured down.

The incident has shocked people in the capital city.

The family was returning from a wedding event late night on Friday when their car veered off the road near Bhara Kahu in Islamabad and fell in a ravine.

The accident left most of the occupants in the car severely wounded.

It was raining and the injured lay in the ravine all night, without any help as no one noticed them.

The police received the first report at 8am via a 15 call.

When the rescuers arrived everyone in the car had died.

“In the morning, some passersby noticed that dead bodies were lying there. After that, police were informed. The authorities arrived and so did the relatives of the victims. Entire family has perished,” a local resident told SAMAA TV.

The accident was caused by a slippery road during rain.

Rescue teams moved the bodies to the Polyclinic Hospital.

The dead included a mother Tahira and her four children Hamza, Minahil, Rabia, and Rimsha. Two other victims were identified as Shehnaz and Shumaila.