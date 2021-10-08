Friday, October 8, 2021  | 30 Safar, 1443
Faisalabad banker arrested for shooting woman

Victim's family says suspect harassed woman

SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
A man, employed at a private bank near Faisalabad’s Sardhar Bypass, shot dead a woman working with him, the police said Thursday.

According to the investigation officer, the suspect, who was the manager of the bank, opened fire at the victim at work. “We have arrested him and a case has been registered as well,” he said.

The woman’s cousin told the police that the suspect used to harass the victim and threatened her on multiple occasions as well.

The officer added that CCTV footage from the crime scene has been obtained. The police have begun questioning the suspect and further investigations are underway.

Last year, an employee of the Faysal Bank was arrested after he was caught groping a woman on camera. Two days after the news broke out, Faysal Bank fired the employee.

Violence against women in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.

  • Ministry of Human Rights-1099 (You can even download its app Helpline 1099)
  • Madadgar-1098
  • Punjab Women’s Toll-Free Helpline-1043
  • Rozan counselling helpline-03041111741
  • Dastak Foundation-03334161610
  • Bedari-03005251717

 
