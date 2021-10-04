Facebook, WhatsApp users face outage in Pakistan, world

Users on platforms facing issues
Users of Facebook-owned apps Whatsapp, Instagram, and Messenger across the world reported service outages Monday evening.
Facebook acknowledged the outage on Twitter. “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” the company said.
— Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021
According to the tracking website DownDetector, more than 13,800 people have reported issues with WhatsApp. As for Instagram and Facebook, over 11,300 and 2,500 reports have been registered so far, respectively. The outage was reported at 8:23pm (Pakistan Standard Time).
“We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible” WhatsApp tweeted.
— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021
Instagram asks users for patience. “Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it,” said the photo-sharing app.
— Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 4, 2021
On March 19, 2021, the Facebook-owned applications were disrupted. The apps started functioning normally after an hour. The company had not issued any information on the extent of the outage and the reasons behind it.
Meanwhile, Twitter users reported the disruption with memes. Here are some reactions:
Scenes kuch aise hain 😂#WhatsApp #Facebook pic.twitter.com/YMZsVRCVfg— Ya War Yaseenツ🇵🇰 (@war_yaseen) October 4, 2021
Another user shared a meme on “Twitter headquarters” after disruption.
twitter’s headquarters right now.— Rayan Gillani (@rayangillani18) October 4, 2021
#WhatsApp #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/rnX63WMg4a
Me: WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are down.— Chirag Chavda (@mr_chirg_) October 4, 2021
Professor: That’s where Twitter comes in.#serverdown pic.twitter.com/YyzO0tgnJT
This is a developing story..
