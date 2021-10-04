Facebook, WhatsApp users face outage in Pakistan, world

Users of Facebook-owned apps Whatsapp, Instagram, and Messenger across the world reported service outages Monday evening.

Facebook acknowledged the outage on Twitter. “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” the company said.



We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

According to the tracking website DownDetector, more than 13,800 people have reported issues with WhatsApp. As for Instagram and Facebook, over 11,300 and 2,500 reports have been registered so far, respectively. The outage was reported at 8:23pm (Pakistan Standard Time).

“We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible” WhatsApp tweeted.

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience! — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

Instagram asks users for patience. “Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it,” said the photo-sharing app.

Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 4, 2021

On March 19, 2021, the Facebook-owned applications were disrupted. The apps started functioning normally after an hour. The company had not issued any information on the extent of the outage and the reasons behind it.

Twitterati reacts

Meanwhile, Twitter users reported the disruption with memes. Here are some reactions:

Another user shared a meme on “Twitter headquarters” after disruption.

Me: WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are down.



Professor: That’s where Twitter comes in.#serverdown pic.twitter.com/YyzO0tgnJT — Chirag Chavda (@mr_chirg_) October 4, 2021

This is a developing story..