Monday, October 4, 2021  | 26 Safar, 1443
Facebook, WhatsApp users face outage in Pakistan, world

Users on platforms facing issues

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Users of Facebook-owned apps Whatsapp, Instagram, and Messenger across the world reported service outages Monday evening.

Facebook acknowledged the outage on Twitter. “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” the company said.

According to the tracking website DownDetector, more than 13,800 people have reported issues with WhatsApp. As for Instagram and Facebook, over 11,300 and 2,500 reports have been registered so far, respectively. The outage was reported at 8:23pm (Pakistan Standard Time).

“We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible” WhatsApp tweeted.

Instagram asks users for patience. “Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it,” said the photo-sharing app.

On March 19, 2021, the Facebook-owned applications were disrupted. The apps started functioning normally after an hour. The company had not issued any information on the extent of the outage and the reasons behind it.

Twitterati reacts

Meanwhile, Twitter users reported the disruption with memes. Here are some reactions:

Another user shared a meme on “Twitter headquarters” after disruption.

This is a developing story..

One Comment

  1. Abrar  October 4, 2021 9:39 pm/ Reply

    Fb whatsapp insta kb tk normal ojaega

