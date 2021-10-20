Wednesday, October 20, 2021  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1443
Money

Experts disagree over what caused US dollar to rise again

The US dollar hits another all-time high of Rs173.47

Posted: Oct 20, 2021
Posted: Oct 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The US dollar rose 69 paisas to an all-time high of Rs173.47 in the interbank market on Wednesday while in the open market, the dollar rose 50 paisas to Rs173.80.

Experts have attributed the recent rise to three different factors.

One group of market analysts sees the continuous rise linked to Pakistan’s ongoing talks with the IMF over the next loan tranche of $1 billion. The government is devaluing the Pakistani currency in order to comply with the IMF’s terms so that the talks could move ahead, they believe.

However, analyst Faizan Ahmed has told SAMAA Digital that Pakistan’s talks with the IMF had no effect on the dollar price as the talks were moving in a positive direction.

There was enough pressure on imports at the moment to cause an increased demand for dollars, he said.

The analyst said that the prices of oil and commodities in the world market have also increased, jacking up Pakistan’s import bill and increasing demand for the US dollar.

On the other hand, Zafar Paracha, general secretary of the Exchange Companies Association, said that there was no demand for the US dollar in the interbank market and open market at present. Hence, he said, the value of the dollar should not have exceeded Rs155.

The central bank tried to stem the flight of the US dollar in September and early October, imposing a 100% cash margin on the import of 114 items and banning bank loans for imported vehicles.

It briefly propped the value of the rupee which began to decline again soon afterwards.

