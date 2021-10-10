Sunday, October 10, 2021  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1443
Expert: Pakistan’s medium-range missile also work of AQ khan

Gen Shoaib, Mubarakmand, and Atta-ur-Rehman pay homage to Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Scientists and defence experts have paid homage to Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and lauded his contribution to Pakistan’s nuclear weapon programme.

Retired General Amjad Shoaib has revealed that Pakistan’s medium-range missile Ghauri was also the outcome of Dr Khan’s hard work.

Scientists Samar Mubarakmand and Atta-ur-Rahman and Gen Shoaib spoke to SAMAA TV on Sunday as Dr Khan was laid to rest in Islamabad’s H-8 graveyard.

Dr Khan, 85, passed away Sunday morning and was given a state funeral.

Nuclear physicist Samar Mubarakmand, who was once considered Khan’s rival, said Abdul Qadeer Khan’s work was a kind deed.

“Not only Pakistan but the whole world saw how in a backward country, which had no background in technology, he laid the foundation for the technology of nuclear programme. Whatever he did, he did beautifully. May Allah make what he has done a sadaqa jariya,” Mubarakmand said.

Dr Ata-ur-Rehman, who heads the PM Task Force on Science and Technology, said Dr Khan would be remembered for his services to the nation.

“Abdul Qadeer Khan Sahib has served Pakistan in the field of science especially nuclear science. The role he has played will always be remembered. If the country is to move forward, it must move forward on the basis of education, science, and innovation,

Gen Shoaib referred to Khan as Mohsin-e-Pakistan (Benefactor of Pakistan), an unofficial title the Pakistani nation offered to Dr Khan after the 1998 nuclear tests.

“The man whom we used to call Mohsin-e-Pakistan separated from us today. Pakistan has suffered a great loss. He was the person who selflessly served Pakistan and made its defence invincible. Today, Pakistan is a nuclear power. All of this is due to the hard work and selfless service rendered by Dr Sahib. The Ghauri missile was [also] the result of the work of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan,” said the retired general.

Ghauri is a land-based surface-to-surface medium-range ballistic missile in current service with the Pakistan Army’s Strategic Forces Command.

