Sunday, October 3, 2021  | 25 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Ex-husband rapes woman, throws acid on her in Burewala

Suspect on the run

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Listen to the story
A man raped his ex-wife and then threw acid on her in Burewala's Rizwan Town, the police said Sunday. According to the investigation officer, the couple parted ways a few months back. "Late Saturday night, the suspect broke into the woman's house, raped her on gunpoint, and then threw acid on her face and arms." He stole Rs25,000 cash and jewelry as well, the officer added. The victim was immediately moved to the hospital where she's in critical condition. The woman's family has registered a case at the area's police station. The suspect is on the run. The police are conducting raids to arrest him as soon as possible and special teams have been formed for this purpose. According to the Acid Survivors Foundation, Pakistan, from 2007 to 2018, over 1,100 acid attacks have been reported. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan says that a whopping 67 acid attacks were reported in 2018 and 34 in 2019. These are, however, just the numbers that were reported. The commission says there are multiple attacks that never hit the records. According to Pakistani law, public dealing of acid and other corrosive substances is banned. Offenders are punishable under Section 336(B) of the Pakistan Penal Code, which has maximum life imprisonment. The minimum is not less than 14 years with a fine of Rs1 million. Violence against women in Pakistan If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations. Ministry of Human Rights-1099 (You can even download its app Helpline 1099)Madadgar-1098Punjab Women’s Toll-Free Helpline-1043Rozan counselling helpline-03041111741Dastak Foundation-03334161610Bedari-03005251717
FaceBook WhatsApp

A man raped his ex-wife and then threw acid on her in Burewala’s Rizwan Town, the police said Sunday.

According to the investigation officer, the couple parted ways a few months back. “Late Saturday night, the suspect broke into the woman’s house, raped her on gunpoint, and then threw acid on her face and arms.”

He stole Rs25,000 cash and jewelry as well, the officer added.

The victim was immediately moved to the hospital where she’s in critical condition. The woman’s family has registered a case at the area’s police station.

The suspect is on the run. The police are conducting raids to arrest him as soon as possible and special teams have been formed for this purpose.

According to the Acid Survivors Foundation, Pakistan, from 2007 to 2018, over 1,100 acid attacks have been reported. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan says that a whopping 67 acid attacks were reported in 2018 and 34 in 2019. These are, however, just the numbers that were reported. The commission says there are multiple attacks that never hit the records.

According to Pakistani law, public dealing of acid and other corrosive substances is banned. Offenders are punishable under Section 336(B) of the Pakistan Penal Code, which has maximum life imprisonment. The minimum is not less than 14 years with a fine of Rs1 million.

Violence against women in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.

  • Ministry of Human Rights-1099 (You can even download its app Helpline 1099)
  • Madadgar-1098
  • Punjab Women’s Toll-Free Helpline-1043
  • Rozan counselling helpline-03041111741
  • Dastak Foundation-03334161610
  • Bedari-03005251717

 
acid attack burewala rape robbery
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
acid attack, burewala acid attack, rape,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bigger than Panama: Several Pakistani names in upcoming Pandora Papers
Bigger than Panama: Several Pakistani names in upcoming Pandora Papers
Family of 7 perishes in Islamabad car crash
Family of 7 perishes in Islamabad car crash
DG Khan educational institute sealed after rape videos surface
DG Khan educational institute sealed after rape videos surface
Karachi police recovers abductee from DG excise office
Karachi police recovers abductee from DG excise office
Omer Sharif funeral, rain in Karachi, Pandora Papers
Omer Sharif funeral, rain in Karachi, Pandora Papers
Omer Sharif will never come home
Omer Sharif will never come home
Imran Khan giving NRO to Taliban, says Rana Sanaullah
Imran Khan giving NRO to Taliban, says Rana Sanaullah
Five security personnel martyred in North Waziristan attack
Five security personnel martyred in North Waziristan attack
Karachi underpass, road to be named after Omer Sharif
Karachi underpass, road to be named after Omer Sharif
US charges Canadian who narrated Islamic State videos
US charges Canadian who narrated Islamic State videos
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.