Ex-husband rapes woman, throws acid on her in Burewala

A man raped his ex-wife and then threw acid on her in Burewala’s Rizwan Town, the police said Sunday.

According to the investigation officer, the couple parted ways a few months back. “Late Saturday night, the suspect broke into the woman’s house, raped her on gunpoint, and then threw acid on her face and arms.”

He stole Rs25,000 cash and jewelry as well, the officer added.

The victim was immediately moved to the hospital where she’s in critical condition. The woman’s family has registered a case at the area’s police station.

The suspect is on the run. The police are conducting raids to arrest him as soon as possible and special teams have been formed for this purpose.

According to the Acid Survivors Foundation, Pakistan, from 2007 to 2018, over 1,100 acid attacks have been reported. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan says that a whopping 67 acid attacks were reported in 2018 and 34 in 2019. These are, however, just the numbers that were reported. The commission says there are multiple attacks that never hit the records.

According to Pakistani law, public dealing of acid and other corrosive substances is banned. Offenders are punishable under Section 336(B) of the Pakistan Penal Code, which has maximum life imprisonment. The minimum is not less than 14 years with a fine of Rs1 million.

Violence against women in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.