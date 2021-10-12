Tuesday, October 12, 2021  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1443
EU promises €1b aid package for Afghanistan

Taliban hold talks with EU representatives in Doha

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
The EU announced on Tuesday a one-billion-euro (some $1.2-billion) aid package for Afghanistan, “to avert a major humanitarian and socio-economic collapse”, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.  The money, pledged at a virtual G20 summit, adds 250 million euros to a 300-million-euro sum the EU previously announced for urgent humanitarian needs, with the additional sum going to countries bordering Afghanistan that are taking in Afghan refugees, a statement said. The Taliban are reported to have held talks with officials of the European Union or EU on Tuesday in Doha, Qatar, on a range of issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, women's rights and the EU’s humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. Earlier, representatives of the Taliban had said that the talks would primarily focus on enhanced international aid. In a statement, the acting Afghan foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, said: “We are having positive meetings with representatives of other countries. We want positive relationships with the whole world.” EU’s spokesperson Nabila Massrali had also said that both sides would discuss access to humanitarian aid and women's rights, among other issues.
