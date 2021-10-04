Monday, October 4, 2021  | 26 Safar, 1443
Eight cities where Covid restrictions have been relaxed

Islamabad, Skardu on the list

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Last week, NCOC chief Asad Umar announced that covid restrictions on unimmunised people will increase from October 1. Unvaccinated people won't be allowed to board flights, both international and domestic. It is mandatory for students, teachers, administrative staff, and people involved in the transportation of students to get both the jabs too. The government recently commenced vaccination for students of and above 12 years.
The Ministry of Health has decided to relax restrictions in eight cities across Pakistan with high rates of coronavirus vaccination.

These include Islamabad, Peshawar, Skardu, Gilgit, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Mirpur, and Muzaffarabad. According to the NCOC, 40% population in the cities above have been immunised against the deadly virus.

Here are the new SOPs announced by the government:

  • Cinemas to reopen for vaccinated people throughout the week.
  • 1,000 people allowed in outdoor gatherings.
  • 300 people allowed in indoor gatherings.
  • Indoor and outdoor dining to stay open for vaccinated people seven days a week.
  • Meals allowed during air travel. Vaccinated people above the age of 18 years will be allowed to board the flights.
  • Shrine reopened for vaccinated people.

Last week, NCOC chief Asad Umar announced that covid restrictions on unimmunised people will increase from October 1. Unvaccinated people won’t be allowed to board flights, both international and domestic.

It is mandatory for students, teachers, administrative staff, and people involved in the transportation of students to get both the jabs too. The government recently commenced vaccination for students of and above 12 years.

 





 
 
 

 

