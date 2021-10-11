Educational institutions reopen with full attendance across country

All public and private educational institutions reopened with full attendance across the country from today.

Separate notifications were issued by the federal ministry of education and professional training, and the Sindh department of universities and boards on October 10.

According to the notifications, vaccination against COVID-19 is mandatory for all students of 12 years and above to protect against COVID-19.

For the age group of 12 to 18 years, only Pfizer vaccine is being administered through mobile vaccination teams and all COVID vaccination centers.

The compliance of COVID-19 SOPs, including wearing of masks, hand washing, temperature checking and others will also be observed without any compromise.

Sindh Minister Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu said that all universities would “resume regular academic activities with 100% attendance from” Monday.

Here are the NCOC guidelines issued on September 14 for the vaccination of students:

Students, 12 to 17 years, with impaired immune systems will be administered the Pfizer vaccine.

The age group for vaccination has been lowered to 12 years.

For people below the age of 18 years, the Child Registration Certificate (B- Form) number will be used for registration in NIMS (National Immunisation Management System).

Earlier, 50% of students were allowed to attend classes on a given day and no student could come to school for two consecutive days.