Easy come, easy go: Sindh wasting a million Covid-19 jabs

Every single dose of Covid-19 vaccine that is wasted represents a small failure in Pakistan, where more than half the population is yet to receive a single shot. The Sindh government is wasting thousands of Covid-19 vaccine doses and at least a million jabs are likely to expire by next month.

At least 22,000 doses of the CanSino Bio vaccine expired in Sindh because of inept planning, according to sources. The vaccines, received from China, remained in stores for months.

The Sindh Health Department has been administrating Covid-19 vaccines in mass vaccination centers, dispensaries, government hospitals and mobile vaccination centers.

Another 850,000 vaccines, if not administered in a timely manner, would expire by December this year. As many as 24,000 doses of the Sputnik vaccine would expire by next month.

While 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca and 600,000 doses of Pfizer will also expire by December this year. This can be avoided if schedules are carefully put together.

The National Command and Operating Center or NCOC has instructed all health officials to administer AstraZeneca vaccines by October 25.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Health Department told officials to “speed up” the vaccination process and administer at least the first jabs of Sputnik and Pfizer vaccines.

However, the Sindh Health Department refused to comment on the wasted doses when SAMAA TV contacted.

Latest statistics on Covid-19 in Sindh

Over the past few weeks, cases of Covid-19 have declined in the province, with less than 300 cases reported daily since October 15.

The NCOC released statistics for the last 24 hours on Friday morning.

It said only 195 positive cases were reported and three people had died in the past 24 hours.

Epsilon variant

Pakistan reported more cases of Epsilon variant, which originated in California. Epsilon variant was first reported in Pakistan in August this year. At least 40 cases have since been confirmed.

Dr Akram, a member of the scientific task force on Covid-19, said five variants and seven mutations of Epsilon had been reported which made it more infectious.

