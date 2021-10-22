Friday, October 22, 2021  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Easy come, easy go: Sindh wasting a million Covid-19 jabs

NCOC instructed health officials to administer AstraZeneca by Oct 25

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago

Photo: File

Every single dose of Covid-19 vaccine that is wasted represents a small failure in Pakistan, where more than half the population is yet to receive a single shot. The Sindh government is wasting thousands of Covid-19 vaccine doses and at least a million jabs are likely to expire by next month.

At least 22,000 doses of the CanSino Bio vaccine expired in Sindh because of inept planning, according to sources. The vaccines, received from China, remained in stores for months.

The Sindh Health Department has been administrating Covid-19 vaccines in mass vaccination centers, dispensaries, government hospitals and mobile vaccination centers.

Another 850,000 vaccines, if not administered in a timely manner, would expire by December this year. As many as 24,000 doses of the Sputnik vaccine would expire by next month.

While 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca and 600,000 doses of Pfizer will also expire by December this year. This can be avoided if schedules are carefully put together.

The National Command and Operating Center or NCOC has instructed all health officials to administer AstraZeneca vaccines by October 25.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Health Department told officials to “speed up” the vaccination process and administer at least the first jabs of Sputnik and Pfizer vaccines.

However, the Sindh Health Department refused to comment on the wasted doses when SAMAA TV contacted.

Latest statistics on Covid-19 in Sindh

Over the past few weeks, cases of Covid-19 have declined in the province, with less than 300 cases reported daily since October 15.

The NCOC released statistics for the last 24 hours on Friday morning.

It said only 195 positive cases were reported and three people had died in the past 24 hours.

Epsilon variant

Pakistan reported more cases of Epsilon variant, which originated in California. Epsilon variant was first reported in Pakistan in August this year. At least 40 cases have since been confirmed.

Dr Akram, a member of the scientific task force on Covid-19, said five variants and seven mutations of Epsilon had been reported which made it more infectious.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
COVID-19
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sindh wasting a million Covid-19 jabs, coronavirus vaccines in Sindh, expired vaccinations in Sindh, Covid-19 vaccines in Pakistan, Sindh Health Department covid vaccines, Covid jabs expired
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Govt blocks roads as TLP marches on Islamabad
Govt blocks roads as TLP marches on Islamabad
Pakistan on FATF grey list unless it tackles blacklisted groups
Pakistan on FATF grey list unless it tackles blacklisted groups
One killed in Lahore factory boiler explosion
One killed in Lahore factory boiler explosion
Karachi University teachers boycott classes over unpaid bills
Karachi University teachers boycott classes over unpaid bills
Another job scam: Rawalpindi woman raped in metro bus underpass
Another job scam: Rawalpindi woman raped in metro bus underpass
Mardan man arrested for 'invoking God's wrath' on PM Imran
Mardan man arrested for ‘invoking God’s wrath’ on PM Imran
Lahore sisters win inheritance after 37 years
Lahore sisters win inheritance after 37 years
PM Khan thinks modern devices, 3G/4G penetration made porn accessible
PM Khan thinks modern devices, 3G/4G penetration made porn accessible
FM Qureshi, General Faiz Hameed reach Kabul for 'high-level' talks
FM Qureshi, General Faiz Hameed reach Kabul for ‘high-level’ talks
Maulana Fazl calls off Karachi visit amid PDM protests
Maulana Fazl calls off Karachi visit amid PDM protests
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.