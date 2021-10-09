Earthquake tremors jolt parts of Balochistan’s Sibi

A low-intensity earthquake was felt in Sibi on Friday. The tremors, measuring 3.2 on the Richter Scale, were felt in different areas of Sibi.

The epicenter of the quake was stated to 82 kilometers deep in North-East.

People rushed out of their homes and workplaces in panic, reciting holy verses. However, no causalities or property damages were reported.

On October 7, As many as 20 people were killed after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Balochistan at around 3am Thursday.

