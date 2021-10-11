Monday, October 11, 2021  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1443
Dr AQ Khan wanted to challenge MDCAT 2021 before death

He met Advocate Waqas Malik on Friday

SAMAA |
The father of Pakistan's bomb, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, met a lawyer two days before his death. He wanted to challenge the "flawed" MDCAT 2021. A video obtained by SAMAA TV revealed that the nuclear scientist was planning to challenge the results in the high court on Monday [October 11]. "The MDCAT has destroyed the lives of the thousands of students," he told Advocate Waqas Malik, the lawyer who was supposed to file the petition on Dr Khan's behalf. He was disappointed at the government's treatment of young doctors across the country. Dr Khan signed the petition as well. It states that the MDCAT 2021 should be declared null and void. Medical students across the country have been protesting against the medical and dental admission tests. The PMC, recently, announced that around 65% of candidates failed to pass the exams this year. Unfortunately, the "Mohsin-e-Pakistan" passed away on Sunday, leaving the nation grieving. It is now unclear if his family will pursue the petition or not. According to PTV, Dr AQ Khan collapsed. Earlier in August, he was moved to a hospital after contracting Covid. The scientist was given a state funeral at the Faisal Mosque after which he was buried at Islamabad's H-8 graveyard. Dr AQ Khan was born on April 1, 1936, in Bhopal of British India. Khan attended the University of Karachi where he completed a BSc in Physics. He joined Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) in 1976. Pakistan had already acquired its weapons by the 1980s but detonated in the late 1990s after India conducted its tests. Dr AQ Khan was awarded the Hilal-i-Imtiaz and the Nishan-e-Imtiaz in 1989 and 1999 for his outstanding performance in the world of science and technology. 
