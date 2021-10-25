Monday, October 25, 2021  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Don’t try to be over smart: SC scolds Murtaza Wahab

Summons report on amenity plots

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
The Supreme Court came down on Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab during the hearing of the Nasla Tower demolition case Monday. "Don't try to be over smart. Just keep quite. You have done nothing for the city," Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed rebuked. Wahab submitted a report on amenity plots the city in the top court's Karachi Registry Monday towards which the chief justice expressed dissatisfaction. "What have you done since assuming the post? What is your plan for Karachi," the court inquired. Wahab replied that he has been overseeing the problems of Karachi, adding that the metropolitan government is trying to increase the city's revenue. "During the monsoon rains this year, the city didn't drown like the previous years," the administrator pointed out. This angered the court. "Don't try to outsmart us. If there's anything you have done, write it down and show it to us." The chief justice inquired on the progress of removing encroachments from the city. "You couldn't even follow the court's orders. Actually working and just sitting in front of TV are two different things," he added. The court has summoned a written report on amenity plots and adjourned the case.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Supreme Court came down on Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab during the hearing of the Nasla Tower demolition case Monday. “Don’t try to be over smart. Just keep quite. You have done nothing for the city,” Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed rebuked.

Wahab submitted a report on amenity plots the city in the top court’s Karachi Registry Monday towards which the chief justice expressed dissatisfaction.

“What have you done since assuming the post? What is your plan for Karachi,” the court inquired. Wahab replied that he has been overseeing the problems of Karachi, adding that the metropolitan government is trying to increase the city’s revenue.

“During the monsoon rains this year, the city didn’t drown like the previous years,” the administrator pointed out. This angered the court. “Don’t try to outsmart us. If there’s anything you have done, write it down and show it to us.”

The chief justice inquired on the progress of removing encroachments from the city. “You couldn’t even follow the court’s orders. Actually working and just sitting in front of TV are two different things,” he added.

The court has summoned a written report on amenity plots and adjourned the case.

 
murtaza wahab Supreme Court
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Long march: Islamabad-Rawalpindi roads open after talks make 'progress'
Long march: Islamabad-Rawalpindi roads open after talks make ‘progress’
'Babar defeats Hindustan': Witty responses from Pakistan
‘Babar defeats Hindustan’: Witty responses from Pakistan
Fire breaks out at educational institute in Karachi
Fire breaks out at educational institute in Karachi
IMF sets conditions to target Pakistan state institutions
IMF sets conditions to target Pakistan state institutions
Sheikh Rasheed: Pakistan to withdraw cases against TLP
Sheikh Rasheed: Pakistan to withdraw cases against TLP
Nation celebrates Pakistan historic victory, SC hearings in Karachi
Nation celebrates Pakistan historic victory, SC hearings in Karachi
Cut off Nasla Tower's water, electricity connections: Supreme Court
Cut off Nasla Tower’s water, electricity connections: Supreme Court
President, PM, COAS laud cricket team for 'making us proud'
President, PM, COAS laud cricket team for ‘making us proud’
Don't try to be over smart: SC scolds Murtaza Wahab
Don’t try to be over smart: SC scolds Murtaza Wahab
Balochistan Chief Minister steps down before no-confidence vote
Balochistan Chief Minister steps down before no-confidence vote
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.