Don’t try to be over smart: SC scolds Murtaza Wahab

The Supreme Court came down on Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab during the hearing of the Nasla Tower demolition case Monday. “Don’t try to be over smart. Just keep quite. You have done nothing for the city,” Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed rebuked.

Wahab submitted a report on amenity plots the city in the top court’s Karachi Registry Monday towards which the chief justice expressed dissatisfaction.

“What have you done since assuming the post? What is your plan for Karachi,” the court inquired. Wahab replied that he has been overseeing the problems of Karachi, adding that the metropolitan government is trying to increase the city’s revenue.

“During the monsoon rains this year, the city didn’t drown like the previous years,” the administrator pointed out. This angered the court. “Don’t try to outsmart us. If there’s anything you have done, write it down and show it to us.”

The chief justice inquired on the progress of removing encroachments from the city. “You couldn’t even follow the court’s orders. Actually working and just sitting in front of TV are two different things,” he added.

The court has summoned a written report on amenity plots and adjourned the case.