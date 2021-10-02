Saturday, October 2, 2021  | 24 Safar, 1443
DG Khan educational institute sealed after rape videos surface

Team of IT experts and police officers probes the issue

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 2, 2021
Photo: File

Police in Dera Ghazi Khan town in South Punjab say that they have sealed a privately-run educational institute after videos of teachers sexually abusing and raping female students surfaced over the internet.

DG Khan police spokesman Mohammad Sami told SAMAA Ditigal that the police launched an investigation and sealed the institute when it learnt about the videos circulating online.

The videos show two teachers abusing and raping female students, local journalists say.

Sami said DG Khan Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisal Rana has taken notice of the issue and ordered District Police Officer (DPO) Omar Saeed Malik to act against the accused and submit a report.

A special team of police officers and IT experts has been formed under DSP City to verify the authenticity of the videos and investigate other related issues, the police spokesman said.

The team would probe all aspects of the scandal and determine the identities of the accused and victims, he said.

RPO Rana has instructed the DPO to utilize latest technology to investigate the issue.

Police would make sure that it collects the required evidence within 24 hours to arrest the accused, the spokesman said.

There were reports that the victims were being blackmailed.

The educational institute is located in Block-7 in DG Khan city and local people had urged the DPo to act against the accused, according to local journalists.

