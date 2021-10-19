Tuesday, October 19, 2021  | 12 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

DG ISI Gen Faiz Hameed briefs COAS on security: ISPR

Army Chief Gen Qamar Jawed Bajwa visits ISI Headquarters

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Inter-Services Intelligence headquarters on Monday.

He was welcomed by Director-General of ISI Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed.

The COAS was briefed on “internal security and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan”, said an Inter Services Public Relations media release. The army chief expressed his confidence in the preparedness of the armed forces.

Gujranwala corps

Earlier in the day, a change of command ceremony was held at the Gujranwala Cantt. In which Lt-Gen Syed Asim Munir handed over command of Gujranwala Corps to Lt-Gen Muhammad Aamer.

According to the ISPR, he was posted as the Quartermaster General or QMG earlier this month.

Lt-Gen Aamer’s posting as the Gujranwala corps commander was among six appointments announced by the military in a reshuffle on October 6 – including the name for a new DG ISI.

Meeting with US charge d’affaires Angela Aggeler

In a meeting earlier today, US charge d’affaires and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed matters of mutual interest, the current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The COAS emphasized the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding a humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for the economic uplift of the Afghan people.

The US diplomat appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability during the Afghanistan situation.

Appointment of the new DG ISI

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib claimed on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon make the decision on the appointment of the new DG ISI.

“Everything has been decided on the DG ISI appointment and the notification will be out soon,” Habib told SAMAA TV anchorperson Nadeem Malik. “The Prime Minister House will announce the decision.”

The minister debunked all controversies and conjectures regarding the appointment of the DG ISI and a rift between civilian leadership and military commanders.

On October 16, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed claimed that the DG ISI will be appointed before Friday.

He regretted that “some elements are trying to make a highly sensitive institution controversial.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coas DG ISI ISPR
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
DG ISI Gen Faiz Hameed briefs COAS on internal security: ISPR, Army Chief Gen Qamar Jawed Bajwa visits ISI Headquarters, Army chief ISI headquarter visit, Faiz Hameed, DG ISI, Bajwa, Pakistan Army
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Imran wants to turn institutions into his Tiger Force: Bilawal
Imran wants to turn institutions into his Tiger Force: Bilawal
Policeman martyred in explosion outside Quetta university
Policeman martyred in explosion outside Quetta university
Zahir Jaffer's mother granted bail in Noor Mukadam murder case
Zahir Jaffer’s mother granted bail in Noor Mukadam murder case
Fuel price hike affects lives, sparks protests
Fuel price hike affects lives, sparks protests
Muzaffargarh: Arson suspected in fire that killed seven
Muzaffargarh: Arson suspected in fire that killed seven
IMF talks, PPP, PDM announce protests, petrol price hikes
IMF talks, PPP, PDM announce protests, petrol price hikes
Here's Karachi's traffic plan for 12th Rabiul Awwal
Here’s Karachi’s traffic plan for 12th Rabiul Awwal
How are people importing lions, endangered animals, court asks FBR
How are people importing lions, endangered animals, court asks FBR
Maryam says Imran knows he is on the way out
Maryam says Imran knows he is on the way out
PDM to launch nationwide protests over inflation
PDM to launch nationwide protests over inflation
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.