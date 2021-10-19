DG ISI Gen Faiz Hameed briefs COAS on security: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Inter-Services Intelligence headquarters on Monday.

He was welcomed by Director-General of ISI Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed.

The COAS was briefed on “internal security and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan”, said an Inter Services Public Relations media release. The army chief expressed his confidence in the preparedness of the armed forces.

Gujranwala corps

Earlier in the day, a change of command ceremony was held at the Gujranwala Cantt. In which Lt-Gen Syed Asim Munir handed over command of Gujranwala Corps to Lt-Gen Muhammad Aamer.

According to the ISPR, he was posted as the Quartermaster General or QMG earlier this month.

Lt-Gen Aamer’s posting as the Gujranwala corps commander was among six appointments announced by the military in a reshuffle on October 6 – including the name for a new DG ISI.

Meeting with US charge d’affaires Angela Aggeler

In a meeting earlier today, US charge d’affaires and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed matters of mutual interest, the current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The COAS emphasized the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding a humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for the economic uplift of the Afghan people.

The US diplomat appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability during the Afghanistan situation.

Appointment of the new DG ISI

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib claimed on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon make the decision on the appointment of the new DG ISI.

“Everything has been decided on the DG ISI appointment and the notification will be out soon,” Habib told SAMAA TV anchorperson Nadeem Malik. “The Prime Minister House will announce the decision.”

The minister debunked all controversies and conjectures regarding the appointment of the DG ISI and a rift between civilian leadership and military commanders.

On October 16, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed claimed that the DG ISI will be appointed before Friday.

He regretted that “some elements are trying to make a highly sensitive institution controversial.”

