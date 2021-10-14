DG ISI appointment, National Assembly, Siraj Durrani

Here are some of the major developments from Wednesday night and the stories we are following on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

The Prime Minister Office is expected to issue a notification for the appointment of the new DG Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) today. It received a summary containing three names on Wednesday. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on October 6 that Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum had been appointed DG ISI. However, a notification from the PM Office is still awaited.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has sought an explanation from the party’s chief whip in the National Assembly Amir Dogar for his ‘out of context’ statement on the appointment of the DG ISI.

The Islamabad High Court will hear a petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against PMLN’s Maryam Nawaz. NAB has requested the court to revoke the bail granted to Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield Apartment reference. A two-member bench comprising Justice Amer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani is set to hear the petition today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to attend a National Assembly session that convenes today. The PM will meet with MPs in his chamber at the Parliament House. The house will pay homage to Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, the father of the country’s nuclear weapon programme. He passed away on Sunday and was laid to rest at the H-8 graveyard in Islamabad.

NAB teams are on the lookout for Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani after the Sindh High Court on Wednesday dismissed his bail petition in a corruption reference. On Wednesday, when a team arrived at Durrani’s residence to arrest him, his son stopped them from entering the house without a warrant.

Much to the dismay of minorities, a parliamentary committee has rejected the anti-forced conversion bill stating that the “environment to formulate the law is unfavourable”.

In the National T20 final, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has defended the title successfully. It defeated Central Punjab by seven wickets.