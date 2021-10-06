Dera Ghazi Khan: Five children drown in pool

Five children died of drowning after they accidentally fell while playing near a pool of water in Dera Ghazi Khan’s Jamdani area. People living nearby helped locate and drag the bodies out of water.

The deceased were cousins and belonged to the same family. Residents said that the children were playing near water that accumulated after a number of cracks developed in the DG Khan Canal.

The Chief Minister Punjab has told the authorities concerned to probe the incident.

DSP Koth Chatha Munawar Gulzar and Assistant Commissioner Asad Ali visited the site and met with the affected family and expressed their condolences.

