Karachi receives rain, low pressure system forms Cyclone Shaheen

Scattered rain was reported in many areas of Karachi, including Malir Halt, Airport, Clifton, Defence, and North Nazimabad Friday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued the fifth alert for the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan. The deep depression over the Arabian Sea has turned into a tropical cyclone: Shaheen.

The cyclone is at a distance of about 280 km south-southwest of Karachi.

The alert warned of heavy rains and thunderstorms in the districts of Balochistan, Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Kalat and Panjgur, till October 3. Sea conditions will remain rough.

The Met Office forecast scattered rains with squally winds for Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu and Jamshoro districts till October 2.

Earlier today, the Met Office’s Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz clarified that it is not correct to call it Cyclone Gulab after it hit the Indian coast and made landfall.

Fishermen have been advised against going in the sea till October 3. Authorities have, on the other hand, been restricted to remain alert for an emergency.

K-Electric has warned that the accumulation of water and inundated roads may lead to power outages. People can register their complaints by calling 118 or messaging 8119.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has also issued an alert in this regard.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.