Sunday, October 31, 2021  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > Health

Dengue uptick stings Lahore, cases surpass 10,000 mark

452 new cases reported in the past 24 hours

Posted: Oct 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago

File Photo Online

Listen to the story
Three people in Lahore have lost their lives to dengue fever in the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab health department. So far, over 25 people in the city have died due to the dengue virus post-monsoon season. The total number of cases in the city has surpassed the 10,000 mark, with 452 new cases Saturday. At least 1,489 people are in critical condition. Most of the cases have been reported from Defense, Gulberg, Iqbal Town, and Samanabad. The Punjab Health Department has directed officials to speed up the process of waste disposal while urging people to cooperate with the government. The situation in Islamabad and Rawalpindi is not any different. The total number of cases in Islamabad and Rawalpindi has reached 2,600 and 1,100, respectively. This year, 12 people in the capital city succumbed to the dengue virus. Sindh, too, has seen an uptick in cases. More than 69 people reported the fever Friday. According to reports, Karachi has been one of the most affected cities in the province. Over 1,500 cases have been reported in Sindh this October. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four people have succumbed to the dengue virus this year. The province has recorded a total of 6,291 cases this year. Dengue is a potentially lethal disease spread by mosquito bites. Dengue virus spreads through the bite of an infected mosquito. Symptoms of dengue According to the World Health Organization, these are the symptoms of dengue that last between two to seven days: Severe headachePain behind the eyesMuscle and joint painsNauseaVomitingSwollen glandsRash There is no specific treatment for dengue fever. Fever reducers and pain killers can be taken to control the symptoms of muscle ache and pain, and fever.
Three people in Lahore have lost their lives to dengue fever in the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab health department. So far, over 25 people in the city have died due to the dengue virus post-monsoon season.

The total number of cases in the city has surpassed the 10,000 mark, with 452 new cases Saturday. At least 1,489 people are in critical condition.

Most of the cases have been reported from Defense, Gulberg, Iqbal Town, and Samanabad.

The Punjab Health Department has directed officials to speed up the process of waste disposal while urging people to cooperate with the government.

The situation in Islamabad and Rawalpindi is not any different. The total number of cases in Islamabad and Rawalpindi has reached 2,600 and 1,100, respectively. This year, 12 people in the capital city succumbed to the dengue virus.

Sindh, too, has seen an uptick in cases. More than 69 people reported the fever Friday. According to reports, Karachi has been one of the most affected cities in the province. Over 1,500 cases have been reported in Sindh this October.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four people have succumbed to the dengue virus this year. The province has recorded a total of 6,291 cases this year.

Dengue is a potentially lethal disease spread by mosquito bites. Dengue virus spreads through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Symptoms of dengue

According to the World Health Organization, these are the symptoms of dengue that last between two to seven days:

  • Severe headache
  • Pain behind the eyes
  • Muscle and joint pains
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Swollen glands
  • Rash

There is no specific treatment for dengue fever. Fever reducers and pain killers can be taken to control the symptoms of muscle ache and pain, and fever.

 
