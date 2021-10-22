Dengue advisory calls for using mosquito nets, repellents

The National Institute of Health has issued an advisory to contain dengue cases as the number continues to rise across the country especially in the major cities of Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi.

The research institute has urged people to take precautionary measure to avoid mosquito bites.

The institute has asked people to

Wear full sleeves shirts

Use anti-mosquito lotion

Use nets over windows, doors and other passages, and

Use parasite net on the bed

Dengue is present in almost all geographical areas of Pakistan and at least 3,795 cases of dengue have been reported since September.

The mosquitos causing dengue have black and white stripes on them.

In the last 24 hours, at least 174 dengue cases were reported in Islamabad where one person died. Over 60 cases were reported from urban areas and 110 cases were reported from rural areas around the federal capital. A total of 603 cases have been reported in the Islamabad Federal Capital Territory.

Another 69 cases were reported in Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1508. At least 32 dengue patients were brought to the Holy Family Hospital. Over 20 were admitted to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital and 15 to the DHQ Hospital.

Lahore has seen a rise in the cases too. More than 350 people with dengue fever were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 8882. One person lost their life and the city’s death toll from dengue now stands at 16.

Health experts say the active period for dengue mosquito attacks is two hours after the sunrise and two hours before the sunset. The breeding stops once the temperatures fall below 16 degrees Celsius.