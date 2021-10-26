Demolish wedding halls built on land allotted to airports: SC

The Supreme Court has ordered the demolition of all wedding halls illegally built on lands allotted to the airports across the country. “Where is the Civil Aviation Authority? They are organising marriages instead of doing their job,” Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed lashed out Tuesday.

At a hearing at the top court’s Karachi Registry, the chief justice inquired about CAA’s plan for its land. “We are preparing a master plan which will soon be implemented,” the director-general of the authority replied.

“What is the plan? To run wedding halls on the land?” Justice Gulzar asked. The CAA DG argued that, according to the law, the authority has been allowed to run businesses on the land. This irked the top judge.

“Then leave the airports and go organise weddings. Abandon your prime responsibility and run businesses instead. Have you seen the Karachi airport? It’s in shambles.”

The court then asked senior members of the Board of Revenue to confirm if a law, mentioned by the DG, existed. He replied that another survey on lands allotted to airports has been conducted but the CAA has refused to sign on it.

Meanwhile, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin remarked that the Federal Investigation Agency has submitted a report on illegal allotments done by the authority. CAA’s lawyer replied that nearly 209 acres of land was illegally allotted in Sindh and the provincial government was planning to construct new plots there.

Justice Amin argued that it made no sense how the Sindh government could give CAA federal government’s land. Here, the authority’s DG interfered and clarified that in 1992, CAA was provided land for the construction of a new terminal.

“Then what did you do with it?” the justice inquired. “Have you seen wedding halls on airport land anywhere in the world? See how Dubai and Qatar have transformed their airports.”

Consequently, the court ordered the abolition of commercial activities on airport land.