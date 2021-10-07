Death row prisoners can now directly challenge convictions in SC

All death sentence convicts will now be able to directly file a review petition in the Supreme Court without going through the process of seeking the court’s approval, the National Assembly’s standing committee on law and justice decided on Thursday after it unanimously approved Article 185(4).

The apex court will now have to decide all such petitions within six months.

The article allows all convicts sentenced to death to challenge high court decisions in the Supreme Court.

The committee met with Riaz Fatyana in the chair.

Standing committees are mini-legislatures where policy issues are discussed in detail and solutions are proposed. Each Ministry had a relevant Committee which checks the Ministry and holds it accountable for its actions.

Amnesty International’s report on executions and death sentences revealed that Pakistani courts awarded 632 death sentences in 2019, showing an alarming increase of 253 per cent compared to 2018.

As of October 2020, Pakistan has the second-largest reported death row population in the world.

