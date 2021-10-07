Thursday, October 7, 2021  | 29 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Death row prisoners can now directly challenge convictions in SC

NA panel on law and justice unanimously approves Article 185(4)

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

NA’s Standing Committee on Law and Justice met with Riaz Fatyana in the chair (Photo: Twitter/ Committees of NA)

All death sentence convicts will now be able to directly file a review petition in the Supreme Court without going through the process of seeking the court’s approval, the National Assembly’s standing committee on law and justice decided on Thursday after it unanimously approved Article 185(4).

The apex court will now have to decide all such petitions within six months.

The article allows all convicts sentenced to death to challenge high court decisions in the Supreme Court.

The committee met with Riaz Fatyana in the chair.

Standing committees are mini-legislatures where policy issues are discussed in detail and solutions are proposed. Each Ministry had a relevant Committee which checks the Ministry and holds it accountable for its actions.

Amnesty International’s report on executions and death sentences revealed that Pakistani courts awarded 632 death sentences in 2019, showing an alarming increase of 253 per cent compared to 2018.

As of October 2020, Pakistan has the second-largest reported death row population in the world.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
national assembly
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Death row prisoners can now directly challenge convictions, death sentence convictions Pakistan, death row challenges, death sentences in Pakistan, law on death sentences in Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hot and dry weather forecast in Karachi and other cities
Hot and dry weather forecast in Karachi and other cities
General Faiz Hameed made Avenfield case against us: Maryam Nawaz
General Faiz Hameed made Avenfield case against us: Maryam Nawaz
Twenty killed, over 300 injured in Harnai earthquake
Twenty killed, over 300 injured in Harnai earthquake
New 'White Corolla' gang caught on CCTV in attempted robbery
New ‘White Corolla’ gang caught on CCTV in attempted robbery
Rabiul Awwal moon sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on October 19
Rabiul Awwal moon sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on October 19
Tell us: Where are you being charged for parking, Karachi
Tell us: Where are you being charged for parking, Karachi
'Anti-vaxxer' gets testy with chef at Karachi's Test Kitchen
‘Anti-vaxxer’ gets testy with chef at Karachi’s Test Kitchen
President Arif Alvi to appoint NAB chairman: Farogh Naseem
President Arif Alvi to appoint NAB chairman: Farogh Naseem
Punjab removes spokesperson Fayyaz Chohan
Punjab removes spokesperson Fayyaz Chohan
Karachi commissioner calls for quick removal of public complaints
Karachi commissioner calls for quick removal of public complaints
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.