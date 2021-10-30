Cyberattack targets National Bank of Pakistan, causes nationwide disruption

Hackers have targeted a section of the computer system at the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and caused disruption which may result in payment delays for thousands of public sector employees.

NBP President Arif Usmani has confirmed the cyber attack. He said the hackers failed to gain access to the NBP’s main servers, though they did take control of some of the computers running Microsoft’s software.

The cyberattack was launched on the night between Friday and Saturday, Usmani said.

The cyberattack disrupted NPB services throughout the country, prompting fears that the payment of salaries and pensions to public sector employees would be delayed, SAMAA TV reported.

The NBP has invested heavily in its cyber security in recent months.

Last year, it denied reports of data breach when skimming devices were found on one of its ATMs in Islamabad.