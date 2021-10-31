Sunday, October 31, 2021  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1443
Officials to finalize Nasla Tower demolition

Only one family’s belongings are still inside the building

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Oct 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Crucial decisions are likely to be taken during a key meeting at the Karachi Commissioner’s office to demolish the Nasla Tower.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday. The deadline for the residents to vacate the building has already ended.

During the meeting, a strategy will be devised for demolishing the building besides reviewing offers received by the commissioner’s office for the same.

The Supreme Court of Pakstan last week ordered that the Nasla Tower be demolished using a controlled blast. A meeting at Karach Commissioner officer learnt that Pakistan lacks expertise for controlled implosion or detonation to take down buildings.

Karachi Commissioner then invited through newspaper advertisement experienced firms to send in expressions of interest for the demolition.

All except one family residing in the Nasla Tower have shifted from the building as the deadline for taking over the Nasla Tower expired on Sunday.

The belongings of a sole family, who live abroad, are still inside the building slated for demolition. The building was to be sealed just after midnight on Sunday.

Nasla tower, nasla tower demolition, Karachi, supreme court of Pakistan, nasla tower case
 

