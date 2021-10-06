CPEC projects carry no hidden debt, says Asad Umar

All CPEC projects are transparent and carry no hidden debt, said Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Wednesday.

Reacting to a recent report of an American think-tank on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor at a news conference in Islamabad, he said details of the CPEC projects have been shared on several occasions, including at the level of the Parliament. “There is also a parliamentary oversight on this mega project,” he said.

The Chinese debt was only 26% of the total external liabilities of the country. He said Pakistan was facing a debt servicing challenge and the country was trying to meet but clarified that the government had no problem with the Chinese debt.

Umar said the terms of debt financing for power projects executed under the CPEC were actually more favorable than the non-CPEC financing obtained from other multilateral agencies.

He said loans taken by the government were also at the concessional rate of 2%. He said China had also provided grants to execute various CPEC projects. A vocational training institute had been set up in Gwadar with the Chinese grant.

Umar said fake news were being spread against the CPEC projects to create despondency among the people and distort Pakistan’s image abroad.

Most of the CPEC projects, the minister said, had been completed within the stipulated period. He said that both Pakistan and China welcomed investment from other countries in this project. He said Pakistan would support the transformation of this bilateral corridor into a regional corridor project.