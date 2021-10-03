Sunday, October 3, 2021  | 25 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Covid: New Zealand announces ‘no jab, no fly’ policy

Over 1,300 people infected with Delta variant

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
New Zealand announced Sunday tighter border restrictions, as new cases of Covid-19 emerged in areas previously free of the coronavirus. "We are introducing the requirement for air travellers aged 17 and over, who are not New Zealand citizens, to be fully vaccinated to enter New Zealand," Covid-19 response minister Christ Hipkins said. The national flag carrier Air New Zealand also announced it was introducing a "no jab, no fly" policy for passengers on all international flights from February 1. The country has been hugely successful at containing the virus -- reporting just 27 deaths in a population of five million -- thanks to tight border controls and lockdowns, allowing pre-pandemic life to mostly resume. But the upped border restrictions come as Hamilton city and neighbouring Raglan town was put into a five-day lockdown, with only essential movement permitted, after two people tested positive. The cases are not believed to be connected to the latest outbreak in Auckland, 160 kilometers away. The city of two million has been in lockdown for nearly seven weeks as officials grapple with an outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant that has so far infected 1,320 people. About 2,000 people attended an anti-lockdown rally in Auckland over the weekend, with Jacinda Ardern describing the demonstration as "a complete slap in the face" for people who had been abiding by the strict rules banning public gatherings.  "It was illegal and also it was morally wrong," the prime minister said. New Zealand is pursuing a "Covid zero" elimination strategy. It had been free of community transmission for six months before the latest Auckland outbreak.
FaceBook WhatsApp

New Zealand announced Sunday tighter border restrictions, as new cases of Covid-19 emerged in areas previously free of the coronavirus.

“We are introducing the requirement for air travellers aged 17 and over, who are not New Zealand citizens, to be fully vaccinated to enter New Zealand,” Covid-19 response minister Christ Hipkins said.

The national flag carrier Air New Zealand also announced it was introducing a “no jab, no fly” policy for passengers on all international flights from February 1.

The country has been hugely successful at containing the virus — reporting just 27 deaths in a population of five million — thanks to tight border controls and lockdowns, allowing pre-pandemic life to mostly resume.

But the upped border restrictions come as Hamilton city and neighbouring Raglan town was put into a five-day lockdown, with only essential movement permitted, after two people tested positive.

The cases are not believed to be connected to the latest outbreak in Auckland, 160 kilometers away.

The city of two million has been in lockdown for nearly seven weeks as officials grapple with an outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant that has so far infected 1,320 people.

About 2,000 people attended an anti-lockdown rally in Auckland over the weekend, with Jacinda Ardern describing the demonstration as “a complete slap in the face” for people who had been abiding by the strict rules banning public gatherings. 

“It was illegal and also it was morally wrong,” the prime minister said.

New Zealand is pursuing a “Covid zero” elimination strategy.

It had been free of community transmission for six months before the latest Auckland outbreak.

 
new zealand travel policy
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
New Zealand, travel policy, covid cases,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bigger than Panama: Several Pakistani names in upcoming Pandora Papers
Bigger than Panama: Several Pakistani names in upcoming Pandora Papers
Family of 7 perishes in Islamabad car crash
Family of 7 perishes in Islamabad car crash
DG Khan educational institute sealed after rape videos surface
DG Khan educational institute sealed after rape videos surface
Karachi police recovers abductee from DG excise office
Karachi police recovers abductee from DG excise office
Omer Sharif funeral, rain in Karachi, Pandora Papers
Omer Sharif funeral, rain in Karachi, Pandora Papers
Jam Kamal steps down as BAP president
Jam Kamal steps down as BAP president
Imran Khan giving NRO to Taliban, says Rana Sanaullah
Imran Khan giving NRO to Taliban, says Rana Sanaullah
Omer Sharif will never come home
Omer Sharif will never come home
Five security personnel martyred in North Waziristan attack
Five security personnel martyred in North Waziristan attack
Today’s outlook: Reconciliation with TTP, Sri Lankan Women team tour
Today’s outlook: Reconciliation with TTP, Sri Lankan Women team tour
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.