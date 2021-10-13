Wednesday, October 13, 2021  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

COAS witnesses induction of VT-4 tank into strike formations

General Qamar Bajwa says advancement in conventional capabilities imperative

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff or COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Gujranwala to witness commissioning of state-of-the-art Chinese origin VT-4 main battle tank into strike formation.

While interacting with officers and soldiers, the COAS said that continuous upgradation of conventional capabilities was imperative for maintaining qualitative edge over adversaries and also to deter aggression, said an Inter Services Public Relations or ISPR media release.

“VT-4 Tank is another symbol of Pakistan–China strategic cooperation and defence collaboration, and its induction will boost strike capabilities of our formations,” the COAS said.

The army chief emphasised that the fast changing dynamics of warfare demanded highest degree of professionalism and rigorous training with focus on harnessing sophisticated technologies.

The COAS witnessed demonstration of VT-4 tank which was a robust war fighting machine. Based on its advanced armor protection, high maneuverability and exceptional firepower, VT-4 can be compared with any modern main battle tank of the world.

Equipped with auto transmission system and deep water fording operation capability, it was considered as a potent weapon of strike formations. The COAS also visited Dynamic Integrated Training Simulator of VT-4.

In early June this year, the army inducted the first batch of VT-4 tanks and said the tanks would be employed in an offensive role after induction. Its field tests were completed in September last year.

VT-4 is a new generation main battle tank independently designed and produced by China. Its firepower, maneuverability, and armor protection are among the world’s best. VT-4 is equipped with a 125-millimeter main gun turret, a coaxial machine gun and an anti-aircraft machine gun. The tank has dual-layer protection, consisting composite armor and FY-4 explosive reactive armor.

It is among the leading export products of the China North Industries Corporation or Norinco. Thailand, Pakistan, and Nigeria have purchased several batches of the VT-4 tanks since 2016.

 
COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
First snowfall welcomes winter in Pakistan
First snowfall welcomes winter in Pakistan
Murder witness, masjid imam shot dead in Karachi
Murder witness, masjid imam shot dead in Karachi
Authority to appoint ISI chief lies with PM: Fawad Chaudhry
Authority to appoint ISI chief lies with PM: Fawad Chaudhry
Slow internet, cabinet meeting, NCOC Rabiul Awwal guidelines
Slow internet, cabinet meeting, NCOC Rabiul Awwal guidelines
Supreme Court keeps Saad Rizvi from being released
Supreme Court keeps Saad Rizvi from being released
Lahore doctor arrested for drugging, filming women colleagues
Lahore doctor arrested for drugging, filming women colleagues
Sheikhupura govt school sweeper arrested for raping fifth-grader
Sheikhupura govt school sweeper arrested for raping fifth-grader
IHC accepts last petition of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan
IHC accepts last petition of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan
Militant killed in North Waziristan
Militant killed in North Waziristan
WHO recommends third dose of Covid vaccine for weak immune
WHO recommends third dose of Covid vaccine for weak immune
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.