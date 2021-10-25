Monday, October 25, 2021  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1443
COAS: Pakistan seeks long-term, multi-domain ties with Canada

Canada’s High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour calls on COAS at GHQ

Posted: Oct 25, 2021
Posted: Oct 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for a long-term and multi-domain enduring relationship with Canada, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release quoted Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa as saying on Monday.

Canada’s High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour called on COAS General Bajwa here at the General Headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief said that Pakistan sought to maintain the traditional bilateral engagement and wished for a long-term and multi-domain enduring relationship with Canada, said the ISPR media release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields, the overall regional situation, and peace and stability in Afghanistan were discussed.

Reiterating the need for a global convergence on Afghanistan, the COAS said that it was necessary to avoid an impending humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country, adding that coordinated efforts at the international level were also needed for the economic uplift of the Afghan people.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, including successful evacuation operations, and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

