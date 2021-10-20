Wednesday, October 20, 2021  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1443
COAS calls for global convergence on Afghanistan

NATO civilian representative calls for regular engagement on bilateral issues

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Posted: Oct 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago

Photo: File

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed on Wednesday the need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid a potential humanitarian crisis.    He said this during a meeting with NATO senior civil representative Stefano Pontecorvo in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. They discussed matters related to mutual interest, peace and stability in the region and the Afghanistan situation. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, including successful evacuation operations and efforts for regional stability. He also assured enhancing cooperation with Pakistan on Afghanistan and regular engagement by NATO countries for all bilateral issues.
COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa
