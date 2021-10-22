Friday, October 22, 2021  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > News

COAS: Army ready to protect national integrity, sovereignty

Mechanized corps troops demonstrated battle drills at Khairpur Tamewali

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Pakistan Army is prepared to defend the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty against all odds, Chief of Army Staff or COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday.

He was interacting with troops while witnessing training activities of formation at Asrani and Khairpur Tamewali area near Bahawalpur.

The Army Chief emphasised upon realistic training in line with emerging threats and challenges to defeat the “nefarious designs of our adversaries”.

Troops of the mechanized corps demonstrated battle drills involved in the operational cycle of the formation, including offensive manoeuvres.

General Bajwa also witnessed field firing of various weapon systems at Khairpur Tamewali ranges. The field firing included integrated firepower displays of various components, including armoured, mechanized, infantry, artillery, air defence, ATGMs duly supported by Pakistan Air Force and combat aviation.

The COAS appreciated high standards of training and operational preparedness of the formation.

Earlier, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Bahawalpur Lieutenant General Khalid Zia.

