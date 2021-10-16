CNG stations in Sindh, Balochistan to face nine-day closure

CNG stations in Sindh and Balochistan will be closed for nine days from Saturday. The gas supply will remain suspended for a total of 228 hours.

The Sui Southern Gas Company or SSGC announced the suspension of supply to compressed natural gas or CNG stations in the wake of the gas shortage.

The supply to CNG stations will remain suspended from October 16 at 8:00am to October 25 at 8:00pm

According to the notification, the gas supply will be restored to all CNG stations after the gas pressure improved.

On October 8: CNG stations across Sindh were closed for 72 hours.

On September 13: Gas supply to CNG station in Sindh and Balochistan was suspended for four days due to dry-docking.

