Saturday, October 16, 2021  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

CNG stations in Sindh, Balochistan to face nine-day closure

Gas supply to remain suspended for 228 hours

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

CNG stations in Sindh and Balochistan will be closed for nine days from Saturday. The gas supply will remain suspended for a total of 228 hours.

The Sui Southern Gas Company or SSGC announced the suspension of supply to compressed natural gas or CNG stations in the wake of the gas shortage.

The supply to CNG stations will remain suspended from October 16 at 8:00am to October 25 at 8:00pm

According to the notification, the gas supply will be restored to all CNG stations after the gas pressure improved.

On October 8: CNG stations across Sindh were closed for 72 hours.

On September 13: Gas supply to CNG station in Sindh and Balochistan was suspended for four days due to dry-docking.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan CNG stations Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
CNG stations in Sindh and Balochistan to face nine-day closure, CNG stations closed, CNG station in Sindh and Balochistan, Gas loadshedding
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Traffic plan for Chup Tazia processions on Friday
Traffic plan for Chup Tazia processions on Friday
Petroleum prices, DG ISI appointment, Green Line buses
Petroleum prices, DG ISI appointment, Green Line buses
Zulfi Bukhari wins defamation case, Reham Khan apologises in London
Zulfi Bukhari wins defamation case, Reham Khan apologises in London
Lahore student's Snapchat video alerts US administration
Lahore student’s Snapchat video alerts US administration
Pakistan reopens cinemas, shrines for vaccinated people
Pakistan reopens cinemas, shrines for vaccinated people
Residents have 15 days to vacate Nasla Tower in Karachi
Residents have 15 days to vacate Nasla Tower in Karachi
IT ministry notifies implementation of new social media rules
IT ministry notifies implementation of new social media rules
At least 32 killed in Afghan Imambargah blast
At least 32 killed in Afghan Imambargah blast
Islamabad announces new school timings for winter
Islamabad announces new school timings for winter
Petition for cancelling Maryam, Safdar’s bail clipped with main appeal
Petition for cancelling Maryam, Safdar’s bail clipped with main appeal
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.