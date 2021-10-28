CJCSC: Armed forces capable of responding to entire threat spectrum

Pakistan’s armed forces reaffirmed on Thursday the resolve to respond to the entire spectrum of threats in the most befitting manner in line with a comprehensive security strategy.

This determination was expressed at a meeting of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee or JCSC held in Rawalpindi under Chairman of JCSC General Nadeem Raza in the chair.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Navy Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu also attended the meeting.

Participants discussed a range of security-related issues, including fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies, the importance of peace in Afghanistan, shared challenges, work plan of all three services and operational preparedness of the armed forces.

Services chiefs expressed satisfaction and confidence in the readiness of the defence forces.

They also lauded sacrifices rendered by personnel of security forces in the fight against terrorism.

Speaking on the occasion, General Nadeem Raza said that the Joint Staff Headquarters was functioning with a national perspective that seeks to preserve, protect and promote Pakistan’s defence and security.

