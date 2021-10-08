Friday, October 8, 2021  | 30 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Civil-military huddle expresses concern over situation in Afghanistan

Pakistan to establish dedicated Afghanistan cell to coordinate efforts

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

PM Imran Khan chairs the National Security Committee meeting. (Photo APP)

Country’s top civil and military leadership has convened an important meeting on the situation in Afghanistan.

The National Security Committee meeting, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was attended by relevant federal minister, all services chiefs, and heads of intelligence services, a statement from the Prime Minister Office said.

The meeting highlighted the importance of international coordination on constructive political and economic engagement with the interim government in Afghanistan, according to the statement.

The meeting “noted, with concern, the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and emphasized the urgent need for the international community to provide assistance to avert a humanitarian crisis,” the statement added.

The committee members emphasized that the evolving situation in the region was extremely complex and that any instability in Afghanistan could have severe implications for Pakistan.

Dedicated cell on Afghanistan

Agreeing with this view, the prime minister stressed the need for a coordinated policy effort.

The PM “directed the establishment of a dedicated cell to synergize various streams of efforts on Afghanistan across the government, including international coordination for humanitarian assistance and effective border management to prevent any negative spillover into Pakistan,” the PM office said.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction on Pakistan’s support to the international evacuation effort from Afghanistan and noted that the entire world had recognized Pakistan’s positive contribution, says the statement.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Afghanistan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan Afghanistan, Cell on Afghanistan, National Security Committee meeting,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Twenty killed, over 300 injured in Harnai earthquake
Twenty killed, over 300 injured in Harnai earthquake
'Anti-vaxxer' gets testy with chef at Karachi's Test Kitchen
‘Anti-vaxxer’ gets testy with chef at Karachi’s Test Kitchen
Rabiul Awwal moon sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on October 19
Rabiul Awwal moon sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on October 19
UK removes quarantine restrictions for Pakistan
UK removes quarantine restrictions for Pakistan
Pakistan educational institutions set to begin ‘normal classes’ from Monday
Pakistan educational institutions set to begin ‘normal classes’ from Monday
Karachi Green Line bus service to make Surjani Town-Numaish runs
Karachi Green Line bus service to make Surjani Town-Numaish runs
Faisalabad banker arrested for shooting woman
Faisalabad banker arrested for shooting woman
Kulsoom Nawaz’s ‘jab’: Punjab to quash SAMAA TV reporter FIR
Kulsoom Nawaz’s ‘jab’: Punjab to quash SAMAA TV reporter FIR
Fire erupts at foam factory in Sialkot
Fire erupts at foam factory in Sialkot
Lahore zoo boots big cats over dinner bills
Lahore zoo boots big cats over dinner bills
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.