Civil-military huddle expresses concern over situation in Afghanistan

Country’s top civil and military leadership has convened an important meeting on the situation in Afghanistan.

The National Security Committee meeting, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was attended by relevant federal minister, all services chiefs, and heads of intelligence services, a statement from the Prime Minister Office said.

The meeting highlighted the importance of international coordination on constructive political and economic engagement with the interim government in Afghanistan, according to the statement.

The meeting “noted, with concern, the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and emphasized the urgent need for the international community to provide assistance to avert a humanitarian crisis,” the statement added.

The committee members emphasized that the evolving situation in the region was extremely complex and that any instability in Afghanistan could have severe implications for Pakistan.

Dedicated cell on Afghanistan

Agreeing with this view, the prime minister stressed the need for a coordinated policy effort.

The PM “directed the establishment of a dedicated cell to synergize various streams of efforts on Afghanistan across the government, including international coordination for humanitarian assistance and effective border management to prevent any negative spillover into Pakistan,” the PM office said.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction on Pakistan’s support to the international evacuation effort from Afghanistan and noted that the entire world had recognized Pakistan’s positive contribution, says the statement.