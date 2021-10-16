China, Pakistan set up higher education research institute

Pakistan and China established the China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute on Friday during the fourth exchange mechanism conference of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor or CPEC Consortium of Universities.

The conference was held simultaneously online and in person modes at the Peking University in Beijing and the National University of Sciences and Technology or NUST in Islamabad.

Among those who attended the conference were Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Federal Education and Profession Training; Du Yubo, the president of China Association of Higher Education, Prof Qiu Shuiping, Secretary of the CPC Committee and Chair of the University Council at Peking University; Dr Shaista Sohail, executive director of the Higher Education Commission, Nong Rong, the Ambassador of China to Pakistan and Moinul Haque, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China.

The CPEC Consortium of Universities was established in 2017 with 19 (10 Pakistani and 9 Chinese) universities. Currently, the membership of the consortium stands at 83 (61 Pakistani and 22 Chinese) universities.

During the conference, the China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute was also established. The institute will further facilitate high-end higher education research in both countries, focusing on mutual priority areas of scientific, economic, agricultural, educational and socioeconomic development under the CPEC.

The annual development reports for 2019-20 were also presented on the occasion by respective Chinese and Pakistani secretariats of the consortium. Goals and targets for the next academic year were also outlined.

During the conference, parallel sessions were also held, covering various areas of mutual cooperation, including promotion of collaborative research, curriculum designing, instructional content and assessment methodologies, teaching reform and talent training and CPEC-related industrial, agricultural, energy and educational cooperation.

