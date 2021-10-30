Saturday, October 30, 2021  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1443
Charsadda man, mother set ablaze over dispute on pigeons

Sixteen men arrested

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen to the story
Two people were killed and one injured after a dispute over pigeons got out of hand near Charsadda’s Pull Dheri, the police said Saturday.

It all started when a teenager, identified as Shahsawar, and Malang Khan got into a brawl. The former had set the latter’s pigeons free. During the argument, Khan got enraged and opened fire at the young man.

Shahsawar died on spot.

Later that night, the victim’s family attacked Khan and his family. They repeatedly banged on his door and when he refused to step out, the mob set his house on fire.

Khan was killed in the attack, while his mother was critically injured. She has been moved to the hospital. The doctors said she has sustained third-degree burns and is in critical condition.

According to witnesses, a number of police officers, including the area’s SHO, were injured in the mob attack. An FIR was registered the next day and 16 people were arrested on charges on murder.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Fazal Shakoor has taken notice of the attack. KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has, on the other hand, summoned a detailed report from the police.

 
