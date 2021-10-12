Cancel pre-arrest bail of Maryam Nawaz, husband: NAB approaches IHC

The National Accountability Bureau has approached the Islamabad High Court seeking the cancellation of the pre-arrest bail of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and husband retired Captain Muhammad Safdar.

In a petition filed Tuesday, NAB claimed that the PML-N leaders have “misused the concession of bail”.

“Maryam Nawaz considers every NAB appearance a political theater and converts the courtroom into a press club,” it stated. NAB’s Lahore office, too, was attacked during the PML-N leader’s appearance before the investigation officers.

The bureau argued that Maryam delivered hate speeches against NAB and her attitude pressurised witnesses. “She passes inflammatory remarks against high-ranked officials and NAB after every appearance, the petition added.

Earlier this month, Maryam and her husband were granted pre-arrest bail after they approached the court seeking an annulment in the final verdict of the Avenfield Apartment case.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam, and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar were convicted in the case on July 6, 2018. They were sentenced to 10, seven, and one year in prison, respectively, for owning assets beyond means.

The National Accountability Bureau is now seeking disposal of the appeals within 30 days.

Avenfield case

In July 2018, an Islamabad accountability court sentenced Nawaz Sharif to 10 years in prison and a fine of eight million pounds was imposed on him in a case linked to the Sharif family’s purchase of upscale London flats.

It said the Sharifs could not legitimately show the money trail for the purchase of the luxury properties in London, mostly in the mid-1990s. A copy of the verdict said the Sharif family had failed to prove a legal source of income for the purchase of the Avenfield apartments.

The verdict came as a serious blow to PML-N’s troubled campaign ahead of the 2018 General Elections.

Consequently, Nawaz filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court against the judgement. It was, however, dismissed. Nawaz and his son Hussain Nawaz Sharif were declared proclaimed offenders in the case and arrest warrants were issued against them.

The PML-N founder’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar were accused in the case as well. Maryam has been sentenced to seven years in prison and a fine of two million pounds has been imposed on her. Safdar has, on the other hand, been given a punishment of a year in prison.