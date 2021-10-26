Cambridge International announces O Level, IGCSE and ICE results

Nearly 30,000 students in Pakistan received their Cambridge International O Level, Cambridge IGCSE, and Cambridge ICE results for the June 2021 exams series, a statement by Cambridge International said on Monday

These students appeared for their exams in June 2021 in Pakistan. This number includes those who sat the replacement exams in July and August, which were put in place after their original exams were stopped in May/June.

According to Cambridge International, this year it ran exams globally for its June 2021 series only where it was safe and permitted to do so.

In Pakistan, the decision was taken to stop the exams earlier this year to keep students safe, following a surge in the Covid-19 cases at that time.

Cambridge International engaged with the government, education authorities, and schools across Pakistan to find a solution to this pressing problem. It agreed to offer replacement exams for 14 of the most popular Cambridge O Level and IGCSE subjects taken by a majority of year 11 students in Pakistan, so that they could complete their studies in these subjects, before starting their next school year.

Christine Özden, Chief Executive, Cambridge International said: “I would like to congratulate all of our students in Pakistan who have received their Cambridge International O Level and IGCSE results today. This is a fantastic achievement, and more so this year than any other, as these students have had to overcome the many challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic. As such, these results are a testament of their resilience and dedication to their studies over the past year. All of them should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved.

Appreciating the Pakistan government for its support, she said: “I would also like to thank our schools and their teachers for the incredible work and commitment they have given to helping our students to achieve these qualifications. These results mean that students in Pakistan can now continue with their education.”

Uzma Yousuf, Country Director, Pakistan, Cambridge International said:

“I am delighted to see the achievements of our students who are receiving their results today.

It has been yet another challenging year for everyone. Policymakers had some very difficult choices to make, and we all tried our best to work out ways of holding exams safely so that Cambridge students could continue their education journey. I am really heartened by the commitment and dedication shown by our students in taking their exams, despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic, which affected them on so many levels, and families, schools, and teachers constantly rising to the challenge in supporting each other to ensure the best possible support for our young people.

She also thanked the federal education minister, Shafqat Mehmood, and all provincial education ministers and the British Council for their support for “conducting these exams in a very difficult situation”.

Students, who were unable to take some subjects in the June 2021 series, are currently sitting those exams in the November 2021 exams series. They also have an option to sit these exams in any future Cambridge exams series.

More than 700 schools across Pakistan offer Cambridge programs and qualifications to their students.

