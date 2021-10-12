Cabinet meeting: Overseas Pakistanis, Afghan visas, Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the federal cabinet meeting Tuesday. Along with the political and economical situation in the country, the leaders discussed electronic voting machines, overseas Pakistani’s right to vote, and visas for Afghan nationals.

At a press conference after the meeting, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry briefed the media regarding the updates in the meeting.

He said that not a single cabinet meeting goes by without the mention of overseas Pakistanis. “The government will ensure that they are given the right to vote in the upcoming elections.”

The minister promised that the facility of an online power of attorney will be provided to citizens living abroad as well.

Afghan visas

Another decision taken in the cabinet meeting included not charging any visa fees from Afghan nationals.

“The government has decided to issue business visas to Afghan traders,” the information minister said, adding that that development will encourage Afghan citizens to enter Pakistan through legal means.

Online visas will also be provided to foreigners working on CPEC-related projects.

Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority

Chaudhry said that the federal cabinet has approved the formation of the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority. Along with locals, foreign scholars will be taken on board for the initiative as well.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that his government will constitute a Rehmatulil Alameen Authority to monitor textbooks being taught at schools.

The authority will educate the world about Islam and carry out research on Seeratun Nabi (PBUH).

Political tensions in Balochistan

Talking about the political tension in the Balochistan Assembly, the minister said that the government wants peace and stability in the province.

“The governor of Balochistan has been briefing the PM on the ongoing political situation there.”

On Monday, a no-confidence motion was tabled against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan in the Balochistan Assembly by as many as 14 lawmakers belonging to the ruling coalition.

Members of the provincial assembly opposing the incumbent chief minister insisted that he has lost the support of majority in the assembly. They said that Jam Kamal was supported by just 24 of the legislators in the 65-member house.