Buledi: Jam Kamal without sufficient lawmakers to fail no-confidence motion

Zahoor Buledi, who was named acting president of BAP after Jam Kamal said he was resigning on social media, said on Tuesday that the incumbent chief minister of Balochistan did not have the required number of lawmakers on his side.

“We have far greater support witnessed during our show of power today,” Buledi said.

Claiming that 36 members of the Balochistan Assembly had assembled with him and his colleagues, adding that four more would arrive in Quetta by Wednesday morning.

Describing Jam Kamal could only imagine the required number of lawmakers, Buledi said that he should resign and stop humiliating himself.

Malik Sikandar advocate said that every single one of the lawmakers with them wanted Jam Kamal to tender resignation immediately. He said that this was the right time for Jam Kamal to resign.

Meanwhile, Asad Baloch said that the chief minister was duplicitous and he had proven to be a failure as a chief minister.

He should, Asad Baloch said, resign before midnight on Tuesday, adding that the majority of lawmakers was not with Jam Kamal but was “here with us”.

Agreeing with the sentiments of his colleagues, Naseer Shahwani said that they would send Jam Kamal home in a lawful and constitutional manner.

Nasrullah Zairay said that there was no government in the province.

In a related development, Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal said that a few rogue BAP members would not be able to materialize their nefarious designs.

Their intention was not just to topple the government, but to drag the province towards destruction.

“We will not allow them to do this,” Jam Kamal maintained.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.