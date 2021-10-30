Saturday, October 30, 2021  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1443
Bizenjo orders immediate release of BDA contractual employees salaries

Principal secretary wrote to secretary treasury, calling for final summary

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Reporting by: Noor-ul-Arifeen

Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo ordered on Friday to immediately release the salaries of contractual employees of the Balochistan Development Authority.

This was the first order he issued as soon as he was sworn in earlier in the day.

The principal secretary wrote to the secretary treasury and called for a final summary for approval in this regard.

In a related development, a spokesperson for the Balochistan Labour Federation Abid Butt urged the chief minister to ensure the enforcement of labour laws for reducing the incidence of unemployment in the province.

He said that the chief minister should also ensure prompt payment of salaries of project and contract workers employed by the Balochistan Development Authority.

Criticizing the previous chief minister, he pointed out that during his previous tenure, Bizenjo had called for making long-time contractual employees permanent. But the Jam Kamal administration had relegated this to cold storage without assigning any reason.

He said that steps should be taken to materialize the decision taken during his previous term as the chief minister of Balochistan.

Election of new speaker

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha summoned the Balochistan Assembly session on October 30 to elect the new speaker of the provincial assembly.

According to an official communique, the session will be convened at 3pm in the evening.

Nomination papers, it stated, could be submitted in the assembly secretariat between 8:30am and 12 noon. Secret balloting will be held at 3pm, it added.

Punjab CM applauds Bizenjo

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar congratulated his counterpart in Balochistan, saying that Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo would usher in a new era of progress and prosperity for the province.

Expressing the hope that Bizenjo would collaborate with pro-democracy forces in Balochistan, Buzdar said that he was confident that the new chief minister would work for greater inter-provincial harmony and strengthen national integrity.

“Progress in Balochistan will propel Pakistan on the path of progress and prosperity,” Buzdar said.

