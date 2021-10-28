Bizenjo may get elected as CM unchallenged

Prospects of Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo being elected unchallenged brightened as no lawmaker submitted nomination papers in the assembly secretariat till the end of the filing process on Thursday evening.

Bizenjo said that removing Jam Kamal had become inevitable and there were some compulsions behind the no-confidence motion against him. He did not elaborate.

According to the secretary of the assembly, Tahir Khan Kakar, only Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo had submitted nomination papers – all five sets of them. No one else filed any nomination papers till the time for filing expired at 5pm on Thursday.

The nomination papers, he said, would be scrutinized after the deadline for submission of nomination papers passed.

Kakar said that Bizenjo would still need votes of at least 33 lawmakers.

A notification, confirming him on the post of the chief minister would then be issued by the assembly secretariat.

Bizenjo later talked with media persons here after he filed his nomination papers, saying that he was confident that he would be able to form an exemplary government.

“We will take allies as well as members of the opposition on board. Our first priority will be to resolve pressing problems faced by the people in the province,” he said.

He said that he was willing to work with Jam Kamal, Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and Nawab Aslam Raisani.

“I will try to reestablish contact with Jam Kamal,” he said.

Referring to his government’s policy, he said that he would tell in detail after his election in the assembly.

