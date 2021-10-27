Bizenjo emerges a stronger candidate for CM

PTI’s central leadership persuaded Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind on Wednesday to give up his bid for the post of the province’s chief minister in support of Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, fortifying his position in the race.

Announcing this decision at a press conference in Quetta, Rind sharply criticized the Balochistan Awami Party or BAP, saying that its leaders routinely decided among themselves on crucial issues and “tell us to work with them in the interest of the alliance”.

He was accompanied by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and key leaders of the BAP on this occasion.

“We have been ignored for the past three years and this is why my colleagues nominated me to the post but now that Pervez Khattak has visited my residence, I will let him decide. I will accept whatever decision he makes,” Sar Yar Muhammad Rind said.

Expressing the hope that past mistakes will not be repeated, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said: “The previous government paid for its unilateral decisions. We hope the new government will give us our due share. We are supporting Balochistan Awami Party for the sake of progress and prosperity in Balochistan.”

Acting president of the BAP Zahoor Buledi and former speaker of the provincial assembly Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo agreed that in the past, Yar Muhammad Rind was not accorded due respect.

They said that they would benefit from the experience of such a veteran politician and form a better government than before.

