HOME > News

Bikers will have to install side mirrors

Sindh CM approves amendment in motor vehicle rules

Posted: Oct 5, 2021
Posted: Oct 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago

Photo: AFP

All people with motorcycles in Sindh will have to ensure side mirrors because the Sindh government has approved amendments mandating this in the motor vehicle rules.

Motorcycle accidents have been rising across the province, therefore the government is taking measures.

A Sindh Cabinet meeting was chaired by CM Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday in which he approved amendments in the rules.

People with motorcycles without mirrors will have to pay a fine.

On May 5, two people were killed after two motorcycles collided near Karachi’s Native Jetty Bridge. On June 19, a man and his child were killed after a trailer ran over their motorcycle near Karachi’s Northern Bypass.

Last year, a man from Karachi had filed a petition in the Sindh High Court challenging the law exempting side mirrors on motorcycles in the province.

A law exempting side mirrors on motorcycles was passed by the Sindh government in 1969, the petitioner told the court. “But riding a motorcycle becomes hazardous without side mirrors.”

“Motorists can’t see the vehicles coming from either sides and it becomes more difficult when you’re wearing a helmet,” he pointed out, adding that this, in turn, leads to increased road accidents.

The petitioner demanded that the law should be repealed immediately and motorists driving motorcycles without them should be fined.

