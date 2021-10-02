Saturday, October 2, 2021  | 24 Safar, 1443
News

Bigger than Panama: Several Pakistani names on upcoming Pandora Papers

ICIJ releases 19 million documents at 930pm on Sunday

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 2, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago

ICIJ releases Pandora Papers on Sunday

Names of several Pakistanis are said to be on the Pandora Papers that a consortium of investigative journalists is going to release on Sunday.

International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) announced on Saturday that it was going to release “our most expansive exposé of financial secrecy yet.”

ICIJ members had worked on 2016 Panama Papers that shook capitals of several countries and lead to the downfall of governments, including that of Nawaz Sharif.

The PandoraPapers would be released at 9:30pm on Sunday Pakistan standard time, according to an ICIJ tweet.

The expose “features reporting from more than 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 countries across the globe,” the ICIJ tweet said.

Journalist Umar Cheema who is one of the 600 journalists told Geo TV that several Pakistani names were on the Pandora Papers.

“Pakistani people whose name are on [Pandora Papers] number more than [those whose names were on] the Panama Paper,” Cheema said.

“The names are kind of interesting, but you will have to wait for another 24 hours,” he said.

Cheema suggested that the ICIJ journalists had worked on the Pandora Papers for two years. “we waited for two years,” he said.

With 11.9 million documents, Pandora Papers are bigger than the Panama Papers, which were a leak of 11.5 million confidential documents.

