BHC dismisses petitions for retaining Jam Kamal as parliamentary leader

A two-judge bench of the Balochistan High Court or BHC dismissed on Friday constitutional petitions for keeping Jam Kamal as the parliamentary leader of the Balochistan Awami Party or BAP.

The petitions were heard by Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch. Separate petitions had been filed by Senator Dhinesh Kumar, Arif Muhammad Hasni and Ameer Muhammad advocate. Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, Zahoor Buledi and the secretary of the provincial assembly had been named as respondents in these petitions.

In a related development, the BHC also dismissed a petition on Friday filed for the recovery of four ‘missing’ members of the Balochistan Assembly.

The petition was also heard by Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch.

The petition, filed by members of the opposition and BAP dissidents, was dismissed after members of families of the lawmakers failed to make an appearance in the court.

Later, Malik Sikandar advocate told reporters that they would adhere to legal means and file another petition in this regard again.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.