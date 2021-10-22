Friday, October 22, 2021  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

BHC dismisses petitions for retaining Jam Kamal as parliamentary leader

Two-judge bench also rejects petition for recovering four ‘missing’ lawmakers

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago

A two-judge bench of the Balochistan High Court or BHC dismissed on Friday constitutional petitions for keeping Jam Kamal as the parliamentary leader of the Balochistan Awami Party or BAP.

The petitions were heard by Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch. Separate petitions had been filed by Senator Dhinesh Kumar, Arif Muhammad Hasni and Ameer Muhammad advocate. Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, Zahoor Buledi and the secretary of the provincial assembly had been named as respondents in these petitions.

In a related development, the BHC also dismissed a petition on Friday filed for the recovery of four ‘missing’ members of the Balochistan Assembly.

The petition was also heard by Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch.

The petition, filed by members of the opposition and BAP dissidents, was dismissed after members of families of the lawmakers failed to make an appearance in the court.

Later, Malik Sikandar advocate told reporters that they would adhere to legal means and file another petition in this regard again.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
bhc
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
BHC dismisses petitions for retaining Jam Kamal as parliamentary leader, Jam Kamal
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Govt blocks roads as TLP marches on Islamabad
Govt blocks roads as TLP marches on Islamabad
Pakistan on FATF grey list unless it tackles blacklisted groups
Pakistan on FATF grey list unless it tackles blacklisted groups
One killed in Lahore factory boiler explosion
One killed in Lahore factory boiler explosion
Karachi University teachers boycott classes over unpaid bills
Karachi University teachers boycott classes over unpaid bills
Another job scam: Rawalpindi woman raped in metro bus underpass
Another job scam: Rawalpindi woman raped in metro bus underpass
Lahore sisters win inheritance after 37 years
Lahore sisters win inheritance after 37 years
Mardan man arrested for 'invoking God's wrath' on PM Imran
Mardan man arrested for ‘invoking God’s wrath’ on PM Imran
Maulana Fazl calls off Karachi visit amid PDM protests
Maulana Fazl calls off Karachi visit amid PDM protests
PM Khan thinks modern devices, 3G/4G penetration made porn accessible
PM Khan thinks modern devices, 3G/4G penetration made porn accessible
Belarus announces on-arrival visas for Pakistani tourists
Belarus announces on-arrival visas for Pakistani tourists
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.