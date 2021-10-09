Beleaguered Balochistan CM redoubles efforts to safeguard rule

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has redoubled efforts to safeguard his rule over the province amid a political crisis that has seen at least three anti-Alyani ministers resign so far.

The CM has gone on a spree of meetings with provincial ministers, assembly members, senators and allies.

He hosted a luncheon in honor of provincial ministers, deputy speaker Balochistan Assembly, senators, and members of the assembly.

Alyani was joined at the luncheon by Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Musa Khel, provincial ministers Nawabzada Tariq Magsi, Mir Saleem Ahmad Khosa, Mir Arif Jan Mohammad Hasani, Haji Mohammad Khan Toor Utmankhel, Mitha Khan Kakar, Mir Ziaullah Lango, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, and Mir Omar Jamali, provincial advisors Sardar Sarfaraz Khan Domki and Malik Naeem Khan Bazai, Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, Senator Agha Umar Ahmadzai, Senator Dinesh Kumar, Parliamentary Secretary Mubeen Khan Khilji, members of Balochistan Assembly Khalil George, Asghar Khan Achakzai, Qadir Nayel, Sardar Masood Khan Loni, Shahina Kakar, and Mir Nematullah Zehri.

Current political situation was discussed at the luncheon, which was also attended by Member National Assembly Mir Ehsan Reki.

The provincial ministers and Balochistan Assembly members assured the CM of their support.

Two other provincial ministers Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, who is also the PTI parliamentary leader, and Umar Khan Jamali met with Alyani at the CM House.

The meeting revolved around the on-going political situation in the province.

On Friday, Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha accepted resignations of three provincial ministers Mir Zahoor Buledi, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, and Mir Asadullah Baloch.

Alyani has refused to step down as fellow Balochistan Awami Party members continue to protest against him over the issue of developement projects.

Anti-Alyani group has devised a minus-one formula and claims the support of 38 to 40 members of the Balochistan Assembly.