Friday, October 22, 2021  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > News

Belarus announces on-arrival visas for Pakistani tourists

It will be valid for 30 days

Posted: Oct 22, 2021
Posted: Oct 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Belarus has announced to provide on-arrival visa facility for Pakistani tourists, this was announced by the Belarusian ministry of foreign affairs.

This facility is available to visitors from 76 countries, including Pakistan, India, Iran, Germany, Indonesia, Bahrain, Australia, Kuwait, Oman, Canada, Denmark, Singapore, Italy, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Greece and Haiti.

The visas will be valid for 30 days, including the day of arrival and departure and it is extendable for the same period. 

Pakistani nationals holding multiple-entry Schengen Visas with one entry stamp in Schengen zone can visit for 30 days.

Tourists must arrive and depart via the National Airport at Minsk, airports of Brest, Vitebsk, Gomel, Grodno and Mogilev.

It does not apply to persons flying into Belarus from Russia or intending to fly to Russia.

Visitors must carry

  • Valid Passport
  • Medical insurance with a minimum coverage of at least €10,000 (PKR2,023,286)
  • Assets equivalent to at least two base amounts for each day of stay
  • Valid document for traveling abroad with a valid multiple entry visa of one of the European Union member states or the Schengen Area member states bearing a European Union or Schengen Area entry stamp.

When staying in Belarus for more than 10 days, foreign citizens need to register with the local office of the Citizenship and Migration Department or on the website of the unified portal of electronic services.

This year, On July 15, Qatar opened the on-arrival visa facility for Pakistan, India and some other countries.

