BAP dissidents table another no-confidence motion against CM Jam Kamal

A no-confidence motion was tabled against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan in the Balochistan Assembly on Monday by as many as 14 lawmakers belonging to the ruling coalition.

Members of the provincial assembly opposing the incumbent chief minister insisted that he has lost the support of majority in the assembly. They said that Jam Kaml was supported by just 24 of the legislators in the 65-member house.

The motion was submitted by Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Jan Muhammad Jamali, Abdul Rehman Khetran, Akbar Askani, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Sikandar Umrani, Lala Rashid, Mahjabeen Sheran, Bushra Rind of the Balochistan Awami Party and Asad Baloch and his wife Bibi Mastoor of the Balochistan National Party-Awami. Naseebullah Marri of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf also supported the no-confidence move.

The motion, jointly submitted to the secretary of the assembly, accused Jam Kamal of bad governance, saying that this had created a deep sense of frustration, lawlessness and unemployment in the province. Bad governance, the motion added, was also responsible for inaction of various departments and institutions.

After submitting the motion, Zahoor Ahmed Buledi of BAP told media persons that Balochistan was in the grip of a political crisis for the past month and most members of the provincial assembly have openly opposed Jam Kamal’s rule.

Jam Kamal, he said, had the support of only 24 members in a 65-member house.

Balochistan was experiencing a political and administrative freeze. “Jam Kamal was given a safe exit, but he paid no heed,” Buledi added.

Earlier, 16 members of the opposition in the Balochistan Assembly had also submitted a no-confidence motion which was rejected by the governor on some technicalities.

Political pundits believe that the chief minister needed the support of at least 33 members of the assembly while the number of dissidents had not moved beyond 16. If the chief minister was supported by 24 members of the opposition, the number of lawmakers supporting him could rise to 38.